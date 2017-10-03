Harrison Co. deputies searching for missing 2-year-old

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing for several hours in Saucier.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said the child was last seen wearing only a diaper, but it’s unclear exactly how long he has been missing.

The child has Autism, according to Peterson, and is not responding to searchers calling his name.

About 50 people are involved in the search in the area around Pete Hickman Rd., and a helicopter is searching from the air.

