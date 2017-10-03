UPDATE: High chance for tropical development in Gulf

Over the next seven days, up to two inches of rainfall is expected for South MS, based on a Tuesday WPC forecast. Heavier rain just east over AL & FL.

A tropical system will LIKELY form in Gulf (red area) by this weekend (10/7). A separate area (yellow) has a lower chance.

Here is a Tuesday evening tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

The chance for tropical development in the Gulf has increased to high.

Tropical development is likely this week in the Gulf of Mexico. We're watching two areas: one near Cuba and one in the northwest Caribbean Sea..

The National Hurricane Center says that the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, called Invest 90L, has a high chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm this week as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Here's Invest #90L on Tue PM, trying to form into a tropical system as it moves toward the Gulf. MS coast should pay attention. @WLOX #MSwx pic.twitter.com/eXWQ9pPGRa — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) October 4, 2017

"There is still some uncertainty with the latest computer models," said Williams on Tuesday. "But, wet weather and perhaps windy conditions look like a good bet in South MS for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday even if neither of those disturbances develop into tropical systems."

The next name on the 2017 list of storm names is 'Nate.'

There is another tropical disturbance near Cuba that could also enter the Gulf, affecting areas along the Gulf Coast by this weekend. But, NHC gives the Cuba disturbance only a low chance to develop.

