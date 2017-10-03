UPDATE: 90L expected to become a tropical depression

Computer model uncertainty: The European model is calling for less than one inch of rainfall over South MS this weekend from 90L. It has the heaviest rain over Florida to our east.

Computer model uncertainty: The GFS model is calling for around two inches of rainfall in South MS this weekend from 90L. It puts the heaviest rainfall right over Mississippi and Louisiana.

90L expected to become at least a tropical depression later today

Here is a Wednesday morning tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Unfortunately our weather looks to turn unsettled by the weekend due to tropical activity. We're expecting scattered rain showers that could drop up to two inches of rainfall and possible thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday, and perhaps Monday.

Indeed, a tropical depression or tropical storm could possibly impact the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend.

On Wednesday, we're watching that disturbance near the northwest Caribbean, known as Invest 90L, moving toward the Gulf of Mexico. Even though there is a separate tropical disturbance near Florida with a much lower chance to develop, the main focus will be on 90L.

90L is expected to become a tropical depression on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.

"After 90L becomes a tropical depression by Thursday, it will move over the warm water of the Gulf," Williams said. "Almost all computer models indicate this warm water will boost the storm to at least tropical storm strength as it moves through the Gulf."

"There are several models even indicating that this system could reach hurricane strength as it moves through the Gulf," said Williams.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system later Wednesday to investigate 90L.

Many computer models indicate this system will likely affect the Gulf Coast region with rainy and possibly windy conditions somewhere from Louisiana to Florida by this weekend.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan with your family just in case we are put under direct threat.

