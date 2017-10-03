UPDATE: 90L expected to become a tropical depression

90L is expected to become a tropical depression on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.More >>
The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical wave near Cuba that shows slow signs of development.More >>
Now that fall is officially upon us, it would be nice if Mother Nature would start acting like it. Unfortunately, the summer-like heat will last for most of this week. But, there are changes on the way.More >>
The monster system has ravaged the Caribbean Islands in its path, making a direct hit in Dominica on Monday night. It's on a path for another direct hit with Puerto Rico by Wednesday.More >>
