UPDATE: 90L expected to become a tropical depression - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: 90L expected to become a tropical depression

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
90L expected to become at least a tropical depression later today 90L expected to become at least a tropical depression later today
Computer model uncertainty: The GFS model is calling for around two inches of rainfall in South MS this weekend from 90L. It puts the heaviest rainfall right over Mississippi and Louisiana. Computer model uncertainty: The GFS model is calling for around two inches of rainfall in South MS this weekend from 90L. It puts the heaviest rainfall right over Mississippi and Louisiana.
Computer model uncertainty: The European model is calling for less than one inch of rainfall over South MS this weekend from 90L. It has the heaviest rain over Florida to our east. Computer model uncertainty: The European model is calling for less than one inch of rainfall over South MS this weekend from 90L. It has the heaviest rain over Florida to our east.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Here is a Wednesday morning tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Unfortunately our weather looks to turn unsettled by the weekend due to tropical activity. We're expecting scattered rain showers that could drop up to two inches of rainfall and possible thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday, and perhaps Monday.

Indeed, a tropical depression or tropical storm could possibly impact the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend.

On Wednesday, we're watching that disturbance near the northwest Caribbean, known as Invest 90L, moving toward the Gulf of Mexico. Even though there is a separate tropical disturbance near Florida with a much lower chance to develop, the main focus will be on 90L.

90L is expected to become a tropical depression on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.

"After 90L becomes a tropical depression by Thursday, it will move over the warm water of the Gulf," Williams said. "Almost all computer models indicate this warm water will boost the storm to at least tropical storm strength as it moves through the Gulf."

"There are several models even indicating that this system could reach hurricane strength as it moves through the Gulf," said Williams.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system later Wednesday to investigate 90L.

Many computer models indicate this system will likely affect the Gulf Coast region with rainy and possibly windy conditions somewhere from Louisiana to Florida by this weekend.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan with your family just in case we are put under direct threat.

Stay tuned to the WLOX First Alert Weather Team for updates on this developing system this week.

Don't forget, you can always visit our Hurricane Center or the National Hurricane Center for the latest tropics anytime.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • UPDATE: 90L expected to become a tropical depression

    UPDATE: 90L expected to become a tropical depression

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:05:34 GMT
    90L expected to become at least a tropical depression later today90L expected to become at least a tropical depression later today

    90L is expected to become a tropical depression on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    90L is expected to become a tropical depression on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Unsettled weather to kick-off Cruisin' the Coast

    Unsettled weather to kick-off Cruisin' the Coast

    Sunday, October 1 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-10-01 16:31:34 GMT
    High pressure to the north and low pressure to the south will make for breezy conditions through Tuesday for south MSHigh pressure to the north and low pressure to the south will make for breezy conditions through Tuesday for south MS
    Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off today and if you plan on heading out, keep the weather in mind. Especially Sunday evening into the first half of Tuesday. Rain chances go up, and strong east winds along the coast may cause problems for those camping out. Sunday For the most part, Sunday looks nice. Winds will start to increase along the coast from the east 10-20 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne Monday-Tuesday morning. Monday will not be...More >>
    Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off today and if you plan on heading out, keep the weather in mind. Especially Sunday evening into the first half of Tuesday. Rain chances go up, and strong east winds along the coast may cause problems for those camping out. Sunday For the most part, Sunday looks nice. Winds will start to increase along the coast from the east 10-20 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne Monday-Tuesday morning. Monday will not be...More >>

  • Tropical development possible in Caribbean and southern Gulf

    Tropical development possible in Caribbean and southern Gulf

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-09-28 23:02:17 GMT
    A tropical wave near Cuba is being monitored for development.A tropical wave near Cuba is being monitored for development.

    The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical wave near Cuba that shows slow signs of development. 

    More >>

    The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical wave near Cuba that shows slow signs of development. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly