Unsettled weekend due to tropics in Gulf?

We're watching two areas: one near the Bahamas and one near the Yucatan.

Here is a Tuesday tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Tropical development is possible this week in the Gulf of Mexico. We're watching two areas: one near the Bahamas and one near the Yucatan.

The National Hurricane Center says that both of those tropical disturbances have a low chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm this week as they possibly move into the Gulf of Mexico.

"There is still some uncertainty with the latest computer models," said Williams on Tuesday. "But, hit or miss rain showers look like a good bet for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday even if neither of those disturbances develop into tropical systems."

The next name on the 2017 list of storm names is 'Nate.'

