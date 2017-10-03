Tropical Depression 16 forms; expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurr - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tropical Depression 16 forms; expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Computer model uncertainty: The GFS model is calling for around two inches of rainfall in South MS this weekend from 90L. It puts the heaviest rainfall right over Mississippi and Louisiana. Computer model uncertainty: The GFS model is calling for around two inches of rainfall in South MS this weekend from 90L. It puts the heaviest rainfall right over Mississippi and Louisiana.
Computer model uncertainty: The European model is calling for less than one inch of rainfall over South MS this weekend from 90L. It has the heaviest rain over Florida to our east. Computer model uncertainty: The European model is calling for less than one inch of rainfall over South MS this weekend from 90L. It has the heaviest rain over Florida to our east.
Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. (Photo source: WLOX) Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Here is a Wednesday morning tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean. The system is expected to grow to hurricane strength this weekend and impact the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Nate.

Where Nate will make landfall is unclear. Current forecasts have the storm coming ashore anywhere from Jackson County to eastern portions of the Florida Panhandle.

"Thursday, it will move over the warm water of the Gulf," Williams said. "Almost all computer models indicate this warm water will boost the storm to at least tropical storm strength as it moves through the Gulf. "There are several models even indicating that this system could reach hurricane strength as it moves through the Gulf." 

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system later Wednesday to investigate.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan with your family just in case we are put under direct threat.

Stay tuned to the WLOX First Alert Weather Team for updates on this developing system this week.

Don't forget, you can always visit our Hurricane Center or the National Hurricane Center for the latest tropics anytime.

