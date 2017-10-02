What you can do to help shooting victims until paramedics arrive

In the Las Vegas shooting, not only did First Responders come to the aid of victims, but other concert-goers offered assistance until help arrived.

Would you know what to do in a situation where each second could make the difference between life and death? At the Mississippians for Emergency Medical Services Conference, we learned several vital first aid techniques.

If you encounter victim in a shooting, there are a few things you can do to help. One critical step is to stop the bleeding using a tourniquet three to four inches above the wound.

"War fighters have had tourniquets way out in the battle field up to three, four even five hours before they reached definitive care and the tourniquet simply stops the bleeding," said Chris Powe owner of Global Training Institute.

First Responders say packing a wound with gauze or a medical sponge can also help stop the bleeding , along with pressure applied over the wound.

Though you may not be certified to administer any other life saving techniques, you could help increase someone's chances of survival.

"They're outcomes are a lot, a lot better. We've seen lives saved, limbs saved and it's been very very successful," said flight nurse Jennifer Williams.

Brandon Fire Chief Terry Wages said bystanders can often be the first line of aid for the injured.

"The first 30 minutes is pretty much chaos because you have people running every where. You don't know who's affected. You have what we call the walking injured that are walking that maybe bleeding," said Williams.

While stopping the bleeding could save someone's life, you should not move a shooting victim to prevent causing more injuries.

"It will hurt to put a tourniquet on. It will hurt to pack this. So we do teach the public that they have to tell the individual that's been shot that this will hurt, but it will save their life," said Dayne Etherton with Z-Medica.

First Responders recommend you learn CPR in the event someone needs resuscitation. If you don't have a tourniquet on hand first responders said you can use anything you have on you from a tie to a t-shirt to help stop the bleeding.

