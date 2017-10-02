Long Beach Cruisin' parade is a trip down memory lane

Stories much older than many of the young fans who lined up to see them.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Robert and Martha Patrick are celebrating five and a half decades of marriage.

"It's number 55," said Patrick.

A lot changes in 55 years, especially the cars.

"It's who we were," said Patrick.

Almost every car that rolled by brought back a memory for the Patrick’s.

"Seeing all these cars that we drove as teenagers and after we first got married," said Patrick.

They're not the only ones who saw the parade as a time to reminisce.

"I like to see all the cars that bring back all the memories of when I was a kid and when I first got my driver's license," said David James.

David James owns a classic himself. A 1972 K5 Blazer, a car he says he wouldn't trade for the world.

"I bought it in 1975. It was three years old, paid a thousand dollars for it," said James.

Just like this car, most every car at Cruisin’ has a story. Stories much older than many of the young fans who lined up to see them.

"They look really cool. What's so cool about them? The designs on them and how old they are," said Trevan.

There was no shortage of vintage beauties in this year's parade. Car after car rolled by and as night fell the party transitioned from the avenue to the harbor where the Tip Tops headlined the after party.

"It's great. It’s good music, good fun," said a concertgoer.

The cars may be the reason for the event. but it's all centered around fun.

