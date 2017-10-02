MGCCC Men's Golf team not satisfied with #1 ranking

Even one day after competition, it's already back to work for the Gulf Coast men's golf team.

"They go to school, they take care of business," head coach Tommy Snell said of his team. "They do what I ask them to do, they practice hard"

It's that work ethic that pushed the Bulldogs to the top of the NJCAA Division II poll, their first top-ranking in program history.

"It means a lot," Bulldogs sophomore Jackson Wedgeworth said. "Like you said, (being ranked) number one, that's a pretty big deal. No one really in the state's ever done that before."

Coaching at MGCCC since 2000, Snell has seen plenty of talented teams come through Perk. However, he knows this group has a chance to do something special.

"It seems like each year we get better and better and better," Snell said. "(The) kids want to get better."

The Bulldogs boast a balanced roster of six freshmen and four sophomores, led by Wedgeworth, who earned All-Tournament honors at this weekend's MACJC event with a 7-under par performance.

"I had a problem in the past just trying to force things too much," Wedgeworth said. "This year I've really been focusing on just letting it come to me and just playing my game. If it doesn't go in, just go to the next hole."

Coming off a national championship runner-up season, their highest finish in program history, the Bulldogs don't want to simply start the year atop the poll. They want to finally get over the top and bring home the title.

"That's our number one priority for sure," Bulldogs freshman and Biloxi native Miles Jackson said. "Tommy Snell's a great coach, and we really want to get him that national championship."

"For other coaches to think we're the best team, that's very gratifying," Snell said. "But now we just have to work hard and hold on to it."

The Bulldogs will host the MGCCC Fall Invitational at Grand Bear Golf Course in Saucier later this month.

