Woman killed crossing Hwy 90 in Long Beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman killed crossing Hwy 90 in Long Beach

Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. (Photo source: WLOX) Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Highway 90.

The victim was identified as Long Beach resident June Stuart, 76. 

Few other details about how the accident happened, or the driver involved, are being released at this time. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

    Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:12:39 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:06:42 GMT

    The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

    More >>

    The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."

    More >>

  • Woman killed crossing Hwy 90 in Long Beach

    Woman killed crossing Hwy 90 in Long Beach

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:59:00 GMT
    Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. (Photo source: WLOX)Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night.

    More >>

    Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night.

    More >>

  • Vancleave man, wife recall escape from Las Vegas mass shooting

    Vancleave man, wife recall escape from Las Vegas mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:26:41 GMT
    Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Source: John Locher/AP Photo)Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Source: John Locher/AP Photo)

    When gunshots started ringing out in Las Vegas, Vancleave resident Dean Moody was in the concert crowd of thousands. Moody first thought it was a helicopter, then quickly realized it wasn't.  

    More >>

    When gunshots started ringing out in Las Vegas, Vancleave resident Dean Moody was in the concert crowd of thousands. Moody first thought it was a helicopter, then quickly realized it wasn't.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:22:15 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-10-03 05:53:33 GMT

    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

    More >>

    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

    More >>

  • 'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

    'I'm going to die': fear grips Vegas strip; gunman kills 59

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:30:31 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:01 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:01:49 GMT

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    More >>

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly