Woman killed crossing Hwy 90 in Long Beach

Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Highway 90.

The victim was identified as Long Beach resident June Stuart, 76.

Few other details about how the accident happened, or the driver involved, are being released at this time. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

