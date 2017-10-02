Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Long Beach

Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night. (Photo source: WLOX)

Police continue to investigate the crash that killed a Long Beach woman as she walked across Hwy. 90 Monday night.

Police said 76-year-old June Stuart was crossing the highway at Cleveland Ave. when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police Chief Billy Seal said the D’Iberville Police Department sent over its accident reconstruction team Tuesday. Those officers took measurements to help determine exactly what happened last night.

Seal said a Cruisin’ the Coast concert at the Long Beach Harbor had ended before the accident. Seal said officer were still assigned to the area, but the crowds had thinned enough by that point in the evening that police had the electronic sensors controlling the light at that intersection.

Seal said the driver involved in the crash was not part of Cruisin’ the Coast and was just passing through the area. The driver gave a blood sample to investigators. No charges have been filed, and no tickets or citations were issued.

