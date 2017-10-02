Vancleave man, wife recall escape from Las Vegas mass shooting

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Source: John Locher/AP Photo)

When gunshots started ringing out in Las Vegas, Vancleave resident Dean Moody was in the concert crowd of thousands. Moody first thought it was a helicopter, then quickly realized it wasn't.

"I told my wife we need to get out of here," said Moody.

Moody and his wife raced to take cover under a set of bleachers.

"We were kind of trapped under there and we could still hear the firing and shooting going on up underneath those bleachers and it sounded like it was really close," said Moody.

Moody said the gunshots continued for at least 15 minutes. A short distance away former Gulfport resident Denise Lemaire was working on the floor of the MGM Grand Casino. In the moments after the shots starting ringing out, a flood of people started pouring into the casino. Lemaire and the other employees were then evacuated.

"As we were running we could hear more screaming going on," Lemaire said. "It was just chaos, running for your life. You don't know what's going to happen."

Lemaire now knows she was running away from the largest mass shooting in US history. Moody knew immediately he was witnessing a devastating tragedy.

"When I first started hearing the news reports they were saying one or two people were dead or shot and I was like it had to be hundreds, had to be hundreds from what we heard," Moody said.

At least 59 people were killed in the mass shooting. More than 500 were injured.

