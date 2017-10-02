Vancleave man, wife recall escape from Las Vegas mass shooting

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Officials now say a senior citizen died after she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 90 in Long Beach Monday night.More >>
When gunshots started ringing out in Las Vegas, Vancleave resident Dean Moody was in the concert crowd of thousands. Moody first thought it was a helicopter, then quickly realized it wasn't.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration is putting stronger security measures in place for carry-on items at many airports across the country, including the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.More >>
As we all process the tragic reality of what happened late Sunday night in Las Vegas, it can be hard to hide our children from the headlines and extensive news coverage.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
