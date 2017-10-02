TSA changing screening rules for carry-on bags

The TSA is now requiring travelers to take out any electronic device larger than a cell phone, like a tablet or an iPad, from their carry-on, and place it in a bin to be X-rayed when passing through security. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Transportation Security Administration is putting stronger security measures in place for carry-on items at many airports across the country, including the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

Due to evolving threats, the TSA is now requiring travelers to take out any electronic device larger than a cell phone, like a tablet or an iPad, from their carry-on, and place it in a bin to be X-rayed when passing through security.

Explosives specialist Darryl Smith, with TSA, said the new rules will take effect this Sunday for airline passengers flying out of Gulfport.

"Now the threat streams come in, and they seem to be identified to a smaller electronic, say about a tablet size. So that's the reason why now tablets come out of the bag, so we can look at those, and get a clearer picture," Smith explained. "Work with us. The whole idea is to get people through the checkpoint as fast as possible so they can go on with their journey. To help us do that if they'll just de-clutter their bags, it makes our jobs so much easier."

Sari Koshetz with TSA said tablets must now be placed in a bin, with nothing on top or below, to help officers get a clear X-ray. Laptops have already been screened for years.

"We are many layers of security. We are what you see and what you don't see. We have experts like our bomb explosive expert here today. We want people to know that TSA is a counter-intelligence agency, and we're keeping you safe across the country every day," Koshetz said.

Koshetz said the new rules will on affect people going through standard screening lanes. And, there are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint.?

