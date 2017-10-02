Second suspect in casino gift shop embezzlement case charged

A second suspect accused in an ongoing embezzlement investigation at a coast casino is now facing charges.

Lt. Jason King, with the D’Iberville Police Department, said Angela Lynn Jones, 44, turned herself in to police Monday. Jones is charged with felony receiving embezzled goods.

King said Jones was an accomplice to Carly Richardson, who was arrested last week and charged with felony embezzlement.

Investigators said Richardson and Jones worked together to steal $10,000 worth of merchandise from the gift shop in the Scarlet Pearl Casino between Aug. 11 and Aug 28.

King said Richardson was an employee at the casino at the time of the crime.

Jones was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond. She bonded out of jail Monday afternoon.

