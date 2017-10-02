Gulfport police issue warning over junior/senior student wars

Gulfport High School students are getting a warning from police after four juveniles were charged in connection to junior/senior wars.

There have already been several criminal acts committed by juveniles and adults participating in the

wars associated with Gulfport High School Homecoming, police said.

On Saturday, a homeowner was physically assaulted during an act of vandalism at the victim's home. Charges are forthcoming.

On Monday, the Gulfport Police Department arrested four juveniles on the charge of curfew violation. Two of the juveniles were also charged with malicious mischief.

The arrests were the result of a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Rd. and Kahler St. While officers were conducting the traffic stop, the victim from the malicious mischief arrived on the scene and told officers about damage to his residence caused by paintball guns.

After booking, the four juveniles were issued summons to appear in court and released to their parents’ custody.

Police urge there will be consequences for these types of illegal, unsafe, and irresponsible actions. Parents who choose to assist or participate in these acts will also be arrested.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.