I-10 chase through MS ends in LA

Two suspects are behind bars after a high-speed chase through South Mississippi and into Louisiana on Monday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said troopers picked up the chase on I-10 westbound after a report of a hit-and-run near the 20 mile marker.

Video taken by a WLOX News Now viewer shows MHP troopers closely following a white car on the interstate.

Elkins said MHP troopers followed the car to the Louisiana state line, and that’s where Louisiana State Police took over around 9:30 a.m.

LSP Troop L spokesman Dustin Dwight said troopers set out spike strips for the car shortly after it entered Louisiana. Unable to keep going on flat tires, the car finally came to a stop in the median on I-10.

Dwight said the car the two suspects were riding in was reported stolen out of Mobile, AL.

According to Dwight, 29-year-old Corey Blackmon, of Loxley, AL, and 24-year-old Meaghan Huggins were arrested and charged with resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. Blackmon was also wanted on a warrant for burglary, Dwight said.

Blackmon and Huggins were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

