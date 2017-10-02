Chevron donates $14,000 in school supplies to kick off annual fundraiser

Students at Pecan Park Elementary can now take learning to the next level with new tech-based gadgets, thanks to Chevron's Fuel Your School campaign.

On Monday, Chevron kicked off its annual program by donating over $14,000 in school supplies to Pecan Park Elementary in Ocean Springs. A video posted on Twitter shows students smiling as they unwrap large gift boxes.

Chevron just dropped off nearly $14,000 worth of innovative school supplies to Pecan Park Elementary to kick of the Fuel Your School Program pic.twitter.com/XbLCbES5PK — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) October 2, 2017

What looks like a bunch of toys are different devices designed to teach children the basics of coding and engineering.

The donation included "Dash & Dot", two responsive Clever Bots that students can program to dance, sing and move from room to room, as described on manufacturer Wonder Workshop's website.

"Computers don't just know what to do. Someone has to teach them," says a Chevron representative.

Fuel Your School is a collaboration between Chevron and DonorsChose.org to fund opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for public school students.

Through October, the company invites residents to take part in its fundraiser to support education and earn up to $50,000 for Jackson County public schools.

Helping the program reach its goal is as easy as filling up the gas tank. For each purchase of eight or more gallons of fuel, Chevron will donate $1. The offer is only valid at participating gas stations in Jackson County.

The program started in 2010 and has since supported over 39,000 projects in more than 5,000 schools across the country. For more information, visit http://www.fuelyourschool.com/.

