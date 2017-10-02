Shooting victim recovering after argument ends in gunfire

A shooting victim is still recovering in a Louisiana hospital after an argument ended in gunfire in Hancock County on Friday.

Glenn Grannan, Chief Investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said the shooting was reported on Nathan Necaise Rd. in Kiln around 11 p.m.

According to Grannan, Beau Blanchard, 27, and another man were arguing at a home when Blanchard went to his vehicle and grabbed a pistol. Grannan said Blanchard then shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was air lifted to a hospital in Louisiana in serious condition. Monday, Grannan reported the victim’s condition had been upgraded to guarded. The victim has not been charged in the case.

Grannan said Blanchard surrendered when deputies arrived at his home after the shooting. Blanchard is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting remains under investigation.

