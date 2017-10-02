Gulfport man charged in casino buffet stabbing

A Gulfport man was arrested Sunday night after police say he stabbed a man at a casino buffet. It happened at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D'Iberville.

Eddie J. Parish, 59, is charged with aggravated assault. Investigators say it all started around 6:30pm with an argument between two men at the buffet. The argument quickly turned violent when Parish allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim in the shoulder, and left the scene.

The injury wasn't life-threatening. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

According to D'Iberville Police Lt. Jason King, Parish later turned himself in at the D'Iberville Police Department. He was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was being held on a $50,000 bond.

