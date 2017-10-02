Cruisin' cleanups underway across the coast

Last minute cleanups are happening all across the coast Monday morning as cities prepare for Cruisin' the Coast crowds. (Photo source: WLOX)

The final effort to tidy up for cruisers took to the streets Monday morning. While coast residents love to see visitors and signs lining their streets, the one thing they don't want to see is litter. And neither do our visitors.

"If they see a lot of trash. You know how they're going to judge your city, so it's best to keep things as clean as possible," said crusier Allen McDaniel standing with his '57 Chevy Bel Air.

City leaders in D'Iberville and Biloxi get it.

"This is just cleaning our house before guests get here," said D'Iberville City Manager Clay Jones.

Jones held a similar effort to clean his city's streets last year, and decided it was time to start a tradition.

"In general, we want people to know that we care about our city and we want them to care as well, and what better way to do this than Cruisin the Coast," said Jones.

He asked city employees to make their way out of the office and onto the streets to help fill bags with litter. He also invited the city of Biloxi to jump on the task.

Several elementary classes from Nativity BVM got out and about to clean up the areas around the Biloxi Visitors Center.

"We wanted to help the city get cleaned up for Cruisin' the Coast this week, and we're also teaching the kids the value of taking care of the earth and their surrounding areas," said P.E. Teacher Chere Stevenson.

Jones and other officials hoped this effort would keep cruisers coming back.

Click here to see the full schedule of events and more on Cruisin' the Coast from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.