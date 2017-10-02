Man charged with making false bomb threat at casino

A man who told casino employees he was having visions of the building blowing up has been charged with felony reporting a false bomb threat, according to Hancock County investigators.

Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said the scare happened Monday morning at the Silver Slipper Casino in the Lakeshore community.

According to Grannan, Matthew Douglas was in the casino when he started saying he was seeing visions of the casino blowing up and something told him there was a bomb.

“He definitely caused a bit of a stir,” Grannan said.

Douglas was quickly taken into custody, Grannan said, and there was no evidence of a credible threat. The casino was never evacuated.

