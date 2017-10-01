Car fanatics tell their "Cruise In" stories at Hardy Court

Ronnie Crocker has been a fanatic of old cars since he was 15. So when the chance to own a rare Buick Super 8 Roadmaster convertible came to him, he couldn't resist and spared no expense at giving it a few modern upgrades.

He was proud to show it off at the "Cruise In" event at Hardy Court in Gulfport to kick off the first day of Cruisin' the Coast.

"It's got a '92 Caprice Chevrolet Chassis and the motor, which is a 5.7 police interceptor, and that makes it run like a brand-new car and that's what I like about it," said Crocker.

The beloved antique sports car also has a shiny raspberry red paint job.

Crocker isn't the only one at the event who loves the magic of antique cars. Lynn White, of Denham Springs, LA, brought a brown 1931 Ford Model 8 to the week-long car show. She says classic cars have been a big part of her life since she was a little girl.

"[I remember] just going with my daddy, I bought [this car] to be able to go with him and we've just been doing old cars since we were little. We've had them and I love it. It's in our blood," she said.

For eight days, the roadways are going to be packed with cars dating back decades. If Cruisin' the Coast can't teach you anything, it can teach you that you're never too old to love the classics.

"We love cars. We have a collection of 'Hot Wheels' cars and everything," said Lobelle Dunlow.

This is the first time Dunlow and her siblings get to experience Cruisin' the Coast. They say stepping inside of all of the antique cars is almost like going back in time.

"Just to have the opportunity to look inside and feel it, looking at it and imagining how people drove back then. It's an honor," added Dunlow.

Thousands of dollars may go into buying, restoring, and maintaining classic cars, but one thing is for certain - it's not possible to put a price on the memories they give in return.

"I'd rather be in these old cars than in a new car any day, it just takes you back. It's just cruisin', that's what it's called. You can feel it. It's just fun to get out there and ride like that," said White.

Click here to see the full schedule of events and more on Cruisin' the Coast from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.