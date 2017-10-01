Coast restaurants ready to feed cruisers

The restaurant is offering buy one get one free meals through Thursday.(Image Source: WLOX News)

The welcome mat has been rolled out for cruisers at businesses across the Coast.

Welcome signs have been posted in front of eateries across South Mississippi, hoping to lure in cruisers for a bite. Ms. Audrey's Southern Kitchen in Gulfport is in the middle of all the action.

Just feet away from the downtown Gulfport cruise-in, they saw lots of new faces, and hope to see more throughout the week. The restaurant is offering buy one get one free meals through Thursday.

“It's just to get the people to come in, taste the good southern home cooked meal that everybody is used to; mom and grandma's cooking," said Terravonda Watson. "To get the business out in the open as far as Cruisin' the Coast.”

Restaurant owners from Bay St. Louis to Moss Point are looking forward to feeding cruisers all week long.

