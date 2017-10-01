Biloxi linebacker Donte Starks living up to the hype

Suiting up for his third school in as many years, Donte Starks is finally settled with the Biloxi Indians, and is starting to live up to the hype. 247 Sports rates Starks as the #1 ILB prospect for 2019.More >>
New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff went down to one knee before the start of the national anthem but stood in unison once it began prior to their game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
A week after 14 members of the Saints made an impromptu display in reaction to President Donald Trump's comments that kneeling players should be fired or suspended, the entire team came together in London before the national anthem to make their statement.
Region play is in full-swing and a number of teams are beginning to flex their muscle proving they are contenders for region titles.
University of Mississippi students are endorsing the landshark as the school's new sidelines mascot.
