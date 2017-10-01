MDWFP releases 2017-2018 hunting regulations

Hunting season is in effect for parts of the state, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries, and Parks is reminding hunters of the rules.More >>
Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport.More >>
A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays.More >>
The 22nd annual Cruisin the Coast is officially underway in downtown Gulfport. The event kicked off Sunday morning with the city's View the Cruise.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
