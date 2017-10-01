MDWFP releases 2017-2018 hunting regulations - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDWFP releases 2017-2018 hunting regulations

(Photo source: MDWFP / Facebook (Photo source: MDWFP / Facebook
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Hunting season is in effect for parts of the state, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is reminding hunters of the rules. 

There are three zones for hunting white-tailed deer: Delta, Northeast, East Central, Southwest, Southeast.

Below are the regulations for each:

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • MDWFP releases 2017-2018 hunting regulations

    MDWFP releases 2017-2018 hunting regulations

    Sunday, October 1 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-10-01 21:12:58 GMT

    Hunting season is in effect for parts of the state, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries, and Parks is reminding hunters of the rules.  

    More >>

    Hunting season is in effect for parts of the state, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries, and Parks is reminding hunters of the rules.  

    More >>

  • Rough seas bring down sailboat near Courthouse Rd. Pier

    Rough seas bring down sailboat near Courthouse Rd. Pier

    Sunday, October 1 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-10-01 17:40:49 GMT

    Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport. 

    More >>

    Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport. 

    More >>

  • Fire scene cleared on Pascagoula River Bridge

    Fire scene cleared on Pascagoula River Bridge

    Sunday, October 1 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-10-01 17:16:14 GMT
    A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)

    A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays.

    More >>

    A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly