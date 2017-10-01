Rain almost pumps brakes on Cruisin' the Coast

The folks at Beauvoir are working to make the museum a place where everyone feels welcome. Beauvoir is launching its Beauvoir institute in response to the recent debate and protests over Confederate statues. Beauvoir Institute's goal is to bring people from both sides to the table.More >>
Narcan is the nasal treatment that can save lives when dealing with opioid overdoses. In our state one in 10 people abuse prescription drugs in some way. Law enforcement agencies in Jackson, George and Greene Counties are now getting Narcan and training in how to use it.More >>
The threat of bad weather didn't stop thousands of people from across the country from gathering in Downtown Gulfport to kick off the 2017 Cruisin' The Coast festivities.More >>
Hunting season is in effect for parts of the state, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries, and Parks is reminding hunters of the rules.More >>
Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.More >>
In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
