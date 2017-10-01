Rain almost pumps brakes on Cruisin' the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rain almost pumps brakes on Cruisin' the Coast

By Victor Williams, Reporter
Cars lining up on the streets of Downtown Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX) Cars lining up on the streets of Downtown Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The threat of bad weather didn't stop thousands of people from across the country from gathering in Downtown Gulfport to kick off the 2017 Cruisin'' The Coast festivities.

"Good clean fun. Good family fun. Everybody enjoys it and we have a great time," said Cruisin' participant, Denise Brown. 

But that wasn't the case during the earlier portion of Sunday when heavy rainfall almost put a damper on the fun.

"These crazy cruisers, they'll be here. They're here," said volunteer Donna Holland.

The rain didn't stop enthusiasts, like Ron out of Pass Christian, from having a good time.

"It's just a little water. It all comes off," he said. 

Brown added, "We do it every year. We have a great group that comes and we have a great time so rain. It didn't bother us."

Those in attendance say it's one of the best kickoff events that Cruisin' the Coast has ever had.

Click here to see the full schedule of events and more on Cruisin’ the Coast from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

