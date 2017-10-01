Rough seas bring down sailboat near Courthouse Rd. Pier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rough seas bring down sailboat near Courthouse Rd. Pier

By Victor Williams, Reporter
Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport.  (Photo source: WLOX) Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport.  (Photo source: WLOX)
Derek Jones is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his sailboat, Amerie. The boat sank Sunday morning near the Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport. 

"This morning, we had 35 to 40 knots of wind blow through here which caused the boat to drag the anchor," said Jones. 

He said once the boat made it into the shallow part of the water, it hit the rocks and the waves came through.  

"Water started pouring in and I grabbed all of the immediate stuff that I could grab real quick and jumped on the Dingy Boat to come to shore and I started making phone calls."

Gulfport Fire crews were called to the scene and helped bring Jones safely to shore. He said he's devastated by the loss of his boat, as well as the rest of his belongings that were on board.

"I'm a photographer primarily, but I do videography and all of my computer systems are on there. All of my cameras and clothes are under there and they're all under water now," said Jones. "I basically live on this thing over a schooner pier." 

Jones was hopeful some good could come from his bad luck. 

"I want to donate the boat and let them take it offshore, sink it, and let it become part of the artificial reef program."

Crews are still working to extract the sailboat from the water.  

All boaters should watch for rough seas over the next few days. A small craft advisory is in effect until Tuesday. 

