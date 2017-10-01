Unsettled weather to kick-off Cruisin' the Coast

High pressure to the north and low pressure to the south will make for breezy conditions through Tuesday for south MS

Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off today and if you plan on heading out, keep the weather in mind. Especially Sunday evening into the first half of Tuesday. Rain chances go up, and strong east winds along the coast may cause problems for those camping out.



Sunday

For the most part, Sunday looks nice. Winds will start to increase along the coast from the east 10-20 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Monday-Tuesday morning.

Monday will not be a washout, however, the combination of increasing tropical moisture, high pressure to the north, and low pressure to the south will cause rain chances to go up and strong winds to persist. Expect off and on periods of showers with perhaps an embedded thunderstorm. There are indications the highest rain totals stay just offshore.

While rain chances go up, the highest rainfall amounts through Tue may stay just offshore. #mswx #ctcwlox @WLOX pic.twitter.com/2Eue84rFnT — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) October 1, 2017



The wind may be the bigger issue. East winds 15-30 mph along the coast may cause minor coastal flooding on east facing shorelines. Tides may run 1-3 feet above normal. If you plan on setting up camp along the coast, make sure those tents are secure and take the awnings down on the campers.

Wed through the rest of the week

The good news is the unsettled weather is short-lived. A return to dryer and calmer conditions comes back as early as Tuesday afternoon and persists into the weekend.

There could be more summer-like hit and miss thunderstorms during the Friday-Sunday time period.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

