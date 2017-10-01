Vehicle fire blocks lane on Pascagoula River Bridge

A vehicle fire on the interstate in Jackson County is causing major traffic delays this morning.

The vehicle caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge, in between the exits for Gautier and Moss Point, around 8 a.m. Sunday.

As of 9 a.m., one of the eastbound lanes was closed while authorities work to clear the scene and direct traffic.

Moss Point Police officials say that traffic is moving across the bridge but delays can be expected for the next hour.

Police say there are no injuries to report.

We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

