Fire scene cleared on Pascagoula River Bridge

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays. (Photo source: WLOX viewer) A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge Sunday morning, causing major traffic delays. (Photo source: WLOX viewer)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A vehicle fire on I-10 in Jackson County caused major traffic delays Sunday morning.

A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge, between the exits for Gautier and Moss Point, around 8 a.m. Sunday. One of the eastbound lanes was closed for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene. 

Police said no one was injured. 

