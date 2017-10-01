Fire scene cleared on Pascagoula River Bridge

A vehicle fire on I-10 in Jackson County caused major traffic delays Sunday morning.

A trailer hauling multiple vehicles caught fire while on the Pascagoula River Bridge, between the exits for Gautier and Moss Point, around 8 a.m. Sunday. One of the eastbound lanes was closed for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said no one was injured.

