Cruisin' the Coast kicks off today in Gulfport, Gautier

The 21st annual Cruisin' the Coast is officially underway in downtown Gulfport.

The event kicked off Sunday morning with the city's View the Cruise with hundreds of cruisers began filling the streets of downtown as soon as the sun came up. The event is the official kick-off party for Cruisin' the Coast and features music, food, and plenty of vintage vehicles.

View the Cruise is open to the public with free admission. However, only registered Cruise participants will be allowed to drive into the venue to display their vehicles.

Due to the event, the entire downtown area of Gulfport is closed Sunday until the event is over. Traffic is encouraged to use the 30th Avenue corridor during the event. There are two entrances for cruisers to access on 13th Street and 29th Avenue.

Another South Mississippi city is holding its first-ever Cruisin' the Coast event today.

The city of Gautier will be "Cruisin' Through the Decades" from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is taking place on Dolphin Drive, just west of the old Singing River Mall. The event is free to the public and will also feature plenty of live music from local bands. All cars are welcome to attend, but registered cruisers will have reserved parking.

Click here to see a full schedule for Cruisin' events happening across South Mississippi.

You can also share your pics with us on social media using #CTCWLOX.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.