Inkin' the Coast showcases body art

The art of tattooing dates back centuries, but only recently has it become acceptable to have visible tattoos.

The buzz of tattoo guns filled the air, as artists did what they do best on human canvases.

The buzz of tattoo guns filled the air, as artists did what they do best on human canvases.

“It's a labor of love. It's a hard job, but as long as you have that support group there it's a lot of fun,” said Emily Elegado who is a tattoo artist featured on the show Ink Master.

The art of tattooing dates back centuries, but only recently has it become acceptable to have visible tattoos. Andrea Hebert is covered from head to toe with ink.

“Everything represents something I like. Like, each flower is for one of my kids. I have four boys. So each flower is the month they were born,” said Hebert, who is a registered nurse.

With what seems like little room left for any more art, Hebert says she can fit a few more.

“I just have my stomach left. So, I need to fill that in,” said Hebert.

Not everyone is as inked as Hebert, but many say it can become addicting.

“The thing about tattoos is the more you get, the less you get. They all start to run together. So, depending on how you count them, about six to 12,” said Justin Blackwell.

It's not Blackwell's first rodeo. While there's a level of comfort that comes with being under the gun, he says there's also a certain level of pain associated; no matter how many times you get tatted.

“Placement and length of time has a lot to do with it. Anything under about six hours is pretty bearable,” said Blackwell.

Despite the time, money, and pain, most people feel the reward is well worth it.

