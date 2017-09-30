14th annual Cruisin' Keesler draws crowd

Dozens of classic cars parked at Keesler Air Force Base Saturday to get the 2017 Cruisin' season underway in style.

More than 40 awards were up for grabs at the 14th annual Cruisin' Keesler, including Best in Show and the coveted Commander's Award.

"We always try to get this event a day or two before Cruisin'. We shamelessly try to tap into all the folks who are visiting the area," said Shaun Fisher, KAFB outdoor recreation director. "We have a lot of retirees that come down, a lot of military retirees that come down, so they're always really excited to get back on base and come out and talk to the service members."

A total of 125 cars took part in the event. he 2017 event; one of the bigger Cruisin' Keesler events Fisher says he's seen.

