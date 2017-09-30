Hip-hop cops help raise money for St. Jude

The school has raised more than $17,000 for St. Jude. (Photo source: WLOX)

Police officers were called to Kelli's Steps School of Dance in Biloxi Saturday, but as it turns out, they just wanted to join the fun.

To show support for one of the students, the academy hosted a dance-a-thon to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; raising more than $17,000 in just three weeks.

"We went out there and we had a little fun," said Officer Jason Cummings. "We have one of our dancers who had to go to st. Jude. It is personal to Kelli's family...that's why we're here, the Biloxi Police Department, showing support for our community for a great cause."

Those who would like to contribute to the fundraiser can visit http://fundraising.stjude.org/kellisstepsforacure.

