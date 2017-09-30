Community gathers for day of dancing, awareness

Based out of Chicago, The Red Pump Project travels the country to raise awareness about the impact of HIV. (Photo source: WLOX)

More than 100 people turned out for the event. (Photo source: WLOX)

While Cruisers are make their way to the Coast for a week full of auto-related festivities, dance teams from around the area packed the Donal M. Snyder Sr. Community Center for a good cause.

Hosted by The NHR Blueprint and Foundation, the third annual Heart Beat To the Beat hosted a dance competition Saturday morning. In addition to smooth moves, the event also featured breakout sessions on HIV awareness and prevention, mental health, and personal finances.

Gulf Coast native and Red Pump Project coordinator Brittani Menina spoke to the crowd about the importance of knowing their status.

"Awareness is always in style. It is always important to know your status; be very aware of your own health," Menina told the crowd.

NHR hosts various events throughout the year, for more information visit http://www.nhrblueprint.com/.

