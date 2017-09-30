Grass fire delays eastbound I-10 traffic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Grass fire delays eastbound I-10 traffic

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A grass fire on eastbound I-10 before the Menge Avenue exit 24 is causing delays in traffic. 

At this time, the fire appears to be small, but delays are expected to affect drivers for at least an hour. 

Please use caution if driving in the area. 

