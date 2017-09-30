Bikers converge on the coast for charity

The convoy of more than 600 bikes left from Singing River Island in Pascagoula around 7:30am headed to First Baptist Church in Gulfport for a large car show and landing ceremony. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gov. Phil Bryant was among the hundreds of bikers on Hwy 90 Saturday morning taking part in the HOG Ride benefiting the Home of Grace. (Photo source: Gov. Bryant/Facebook)

If you noticed a lot of bikers on the roads in South Mississippi this morning, they were probably headed to Governor Bryant's HOG Ride for charity.

Each year, hundreds of cyclists pay to take part in the annual fundraiser that helps support the scholarship fund for Jackson County's Home of Grace addiction recovery center.

Happening Now: The 6th annual HOG Ride is taking off in Pascagoula. Hundreds of Bikers will be making their way down HWY 90 in a 40mile ride pic.twitter.com/PEKeh2QyOr — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) September 30, 2017

The convoy of more than 600 bikes left from Singing River Island in Pascagoula around 7:30 am headed to First Baptist Church in Gulfport for a large car show and landing ceremony.

The bikers have just made it to First Baptist Church of Gulfport where they were greeted with a hero's welcome. More tonight at 6pm on WLOX. pic.twitter.com/ii1pPJoT9G — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) September 30, 2017

"We’re helping these young men and women who’ve lost their way in life," Governor Bryant said of the event. "Come out and support the Home of Grace, and we’re going to save some lives."

The festivities actually kicked off Friday night with a concert by Christian artist Zach Williams at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

