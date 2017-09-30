Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 7 Recap

The Gulfport Admirals defeated Pascagoula 25 to 6...at the newly renovated War Memorial Stadium. With T.Q. Newsome back in the starting lineup at quarterback after missing time with an injury, the Admirals offense has been sailing on the high ground and through the air. Newsome has been a magician with the football.

Bruising running back Jordan Lee has also added spark to the Gulfport offense. Admirals are now 2 and 0 in the Region 4-6A ranks. The Panthers fall to 0 and 2.

Biloxi is undefeated after two Region 4-6A games. Indians sophomore running back Kenyatta Harrell had a big first quarter and helped guide Biloxi to a 21-7 win over Harrison Central. The Red Rebels drop to 1 and 1 in the Region standings.

The Hancock Hawks offense exploded Friday night 49-24 over St. Martin. Quarterback Caleb Garcia had a big night throwing the football...finding receivers Brooks Rayburn, Rondell Womack and Marquis Cherry.

Womack also has proven his toughness when running the football and bagged the games first touchdown on a 25 yard gallop. Hawks are 2 and 0 in the Region 4-6A standings, the Yellow Jackets are 0 and 2.

D'Iberville held off Ocean Springs 42-25. The Warriors bounced back under the win column following a 26-23 loss to Biloxi last Friday. The Warriors are 1 and 1 in the Region 4-6A standings, while the Greyhounds fall to 0-2.

Brandon defeated George County 49-7 in a Region 3-6A confrontation. The Rebels are 0-2 in the standings.

Region 4-5A ranks, Long Beach mixed the run and passing game to defeat Gautier 48-21...propelling the Bearcats to 2 and 0 in the standings. The Gators are still looking for their first region victory. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Croby had success throwing the football and displayed his determined when he broke two tackles and scored a rushing touchdown in the first half. He would not be denied. Bearcats running back Dennis Andrews scored two first half touchdowns that gave Long Beach a 20 to 7 halftime advantage.

Picayune continued their winning ways in convincing fashion Friday night. The Maroon Tide blew past the West Harrison Hurricanes 56-14. Picayune is now 2-0 in the region, the Hurricanes 0-2.

Hattiesburg has loads of offensive weapons and they fired away at Stone. When the final second ticked-off the clock, the Tigers beat the Tomcats 62-27 giving Hattiesburg 2 straight region win, while Stone is now 1-1.

Wayne County traveled to Carrier and returned home with a 28-14 decision over Pearl River Central.

St. Stanislaus is proving that they can still be a contender in the Region 8-4A ranks despite losing so many quality players from last season.

Quarterback Jakob Greer led St. Stanislaus to a dominating 47-0 win over Vancleave in the region opener. He passed for over 260 yards and tossed six touchdowns.

Pass Christian defeated Bay High in another Region 8-4A opener 34-28. Pirates running back Tionne Frost was red hot as he ripped off a 62-yard touchdown to give Pass Christian an early lead. He tallied three first half touchdowns in the victory. Tigers quarterback Jaylan Wilson tried his best. He broke away from a Pirates rush and scored on a 71 yard scramble. Credit Bay High for fighting till the end.

Poplarville remains unbeaten following a 54-36 victory over previously undefeated Greene County. The Hornets have the firepower to make it back to the State 4A finals again this year.

East Central will have something to say on which teams wins the Class 4A South State title. The Hornets also picked up an impressive Region 8-4A win by rolling past Moss Point 56-12.

Resurrection fell to 1 and 1 in the Region 4-1A standings Friday night. Stringer out slugged the Eagles 45-33.

In the Region 8-2A ranks, North Forrest popped St. Patrick 42-7.

MAIS 8-man football, Christian Collegiate Academy traveled to Louisiana and beat Franklin Academy 36-16. The Bulldogs are now 3 and 1 in their division standings.

