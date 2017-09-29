1 shot in Gulfport

Gulfport police are responding to a shooting in the 2600 block of West David Drive.

Although details about the incident are not known, a neighbor tells WLOX News Now they heard three gun shots.

The 28-year-old victim has minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

