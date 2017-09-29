Slavic Invitational tees off with 515 two-man teams

The 43rd edition of the golf tournament will be played at five golf courses on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)

A weekend on the greens at several golf courses on the coast is officially underway. The three-day Slavic Invitational Golf Tournament teed off Friday.

The 43rd edition of the golf tournament will be played at five golf courses on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The championship flight will play at Fallen Oak on Sunday.

Nikki Phillipich helps organize the event. He said more than 1,000 golfers will play on the tournament, split up into 515 two-man teams.

“That's very competitive. They have some really good golfers who come from all over the country to compete in the championship round,” said Phillipich.

Phillipich said the economic impact of the tournament is huge, bringing in more than $2 million on the coast every year.

According to Phillipich, money raised during the tournament goes toward a scholarship fund for the children and grandchildren of lodge members.

