Church of the Redeemer continues pumpkin patch tradition

Fall is officially here, marking the kick-off for Church of the Redeemer's annual pumpkin patch. This year, attendees can expect one of the largest batches of pumpkins the church has ever seen.

More than 45,000 pumpkins were delivered Friday, and they range in price from 50 cents to $50.

This is the first pumpkin patch for Jennifer Southall, the new Priest-In-Charge. She hopes the event will promote a greater connection between the church and the community.

"Mostly, it is a fundraiser but I hope that the members of the wider community can get to know us, we can get to know them, and they can learn a little bit about what we're about at the Church of the Redeemer. That's the biggest goal for me," said the Rev. Southall.

The bond is already off to a great start as demonstrated by the Biloxi High and St. Martin High ROTC members who helped unload the truck.

The pumpkin patch will be open until the end of October. You can purchase a pumpkin Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Does your church or community group have a pumpkin patch, trunk-or-treat, or fall festival planned? Email the details to producers@wlox.com and we'll add it to our list of fall festivities!

