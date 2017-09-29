Church of the Redeemer continues pumpkin patch tradition

Hundreds of survivors and their supporters turned out at Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday morning for the American Heart Association's Heart Walk.More >>
Coast Electric Power Association will host its annual waste collection event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
Fall is officially here, marking the kick-off for Church of the Redeemer's annual pumpkin patch.More >>
Biloxi police have arrested 19-year-old Nathaniel Jarod Cox after discovering his involvement in the theft of copper wire from a cellphone tower.More >>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
A bench put up in memory of a deceased student has to be changed because it contains a Bible verse, and the school board says it's not legal.More >>
