MS Forestry Commission names incoming fire chief

The Mississippi Forestry Commission will have a new fire chief come Sunday. State Forester Charlie Morgan announced Friday Randy Giachelli will take over the post of commission fire chief.

“We are very fortunate to have Mr. Giachelli in this role,” said Morgan. “His background in forestry, incident management, and wildland firefighting will serve him well as he moves into the Fire Chief position. Mr. Giachelli’s skill set has already proven to be an asset to the agency in his previous positions.”

Giachelli started his firefighting career with the Mississippi Forestry Commission and worked his way up through the ranks, working in several positions along the way. Right now, he serves as the incident commander for Mississippi’s All-Hazard Incident Management Response Team.

Giachelli is a firefighting veteran, and has responded to wildfire emergencies in Texas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, California, Oregon, Wyoming, and Montana.

