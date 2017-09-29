Arrest made in cell tower theft, thousands in damages

Biloxi police have arrested 19-year-old Nathaniel Jarod Cox after discovering his involvement in the theft of copper wire from a cellphone tower.

Officers responded to an alarm last Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. from a cellphone tower on Veterans Avenue. Upon arrival, police reported that thousands of dollars of wire was removed from the tower along with costly damages to surrounding equipment.

Cox was arrested on Sept. 28, charged with grand larceny and felony malicious mischief with a $50,000 bond for each charge. He was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

