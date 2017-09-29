Action Report: Apartment dweller left to deal with no air

Ganschow says it took three months to get his AC up and running. (Photo source: WLOX)

On September 20, the thermostat inside his Casey Ganschow's Woodland Towns apartment read 82 degrees.

"When I moved in, it had no AC and I made it clear to the apartment manager that I had no AC," Ganschow said. "She actually came the apartment and saw that I had no AC."

After two months of complaining, Ganschow received a window unit to cool one bedroom upstairs. The rest of the apartment remained sweltering.

He says complaints to the manager got him no closer to a working AC.

"She said, 'Don't worry about that, it's OK, it's cooler outside right now,'"said Ganschow.

The manager allegedly reduced his rent from $720 a month to $400. But a few weeks later, that manager was no longer working at the complex, and Ganschow received an eviction notice.

Ganschow said, "Last month I paid $400. This month I paid $400, but two days later they put an eviction notice and court notice to go to court."

Despite not having a working AC, he paid his rent in full and the eviction notice was pulled.

When WLOX News Now went to the apartment manager's office to ask questions, the current manager promised that parts would be purchased and that someone would try to fix the AC unit.

True to his word, Ganschow says the apartment maintenance manager showed up the next day.

"They stayed there all day and they were actually able to get it running," stated Ganschow. "They said it might not run good, but if it doesn't we'll have to get you moved or replace the whole AC. It's a blessing. I just wish it didn't take three months to do it."

