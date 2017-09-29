HCUA contract with Team Waste, Pelican Waste goes into effect Sunday

Team Waste will pick up trash and recycling carts, and Pelican Waste will handle roadside debris. (Photo source: WLOX)

Team Waste and Pelican Waste are preparing to start picking garbage and recycling in Biloxi, D’Iberville, Long Beach, Pass Christian, and the unincorporated areas of Harrison County.

The contract the companies signed with the Harrison County Utility Authority goes into effect Oct. 1. Under the agreement, Team Waste will pick up trash and recycling carts, and Pelican Waste will handle roadside debris.

This map has the trash pickup day for each area serviced by Team Waste:

The brown trash carts that will be emptied by Team Waste have already been delivered, but some areas have yet to receive the green recycling carts. HCUA said Hurricane Harvey delayed production of the carts, which was taking place in Houston, TX.

The rest of the recycling carts should be delivered by Oct. 10. Until then, Team Waste says customers can use the blue Waste Pro recycling bins.

If you do not have a garbage cart, Team Waste says you should call 228-328-1820 immediately. Residents with other issues should call 228-701-9086.

Waste Pro is in the process of picking up its green garbage carts. The old carts should be left by the curb for pickup.

Team Waste said if customers put out Waste Pro carts by accident, they will be emptied, but only next week. After that, Waste Pro carts will not be emptied by Team Waste crews.

