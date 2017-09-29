99L near Cuba may develop in Gulf this weekend

With strong high pressure to the north, #99L will likely be steered westward farther into the Gulf by early next week.

Heaviest rains with 99L are expected to remain mainly offshore. South MS can expect mainly less than one inch of rainfall. But, could be higher right along the coast.

We're focused on an area near Cuba that may become a tropical depression or tropical storm. Later this week, we'll begin to talk about the other area near the east Caribbean.

Invest 99L is a tropical disturbance near Cuba that will affect parts of the Gulf Coast with wind and rain early next week.

We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop.

We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico.

This system is expected to impact South Mississippi.

With strong high pressure to the north, #99L will likely be steered westward farther into the Gulf by early next week. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ayZPjtmLNN — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 29, 2017

Forecasters are calling for tropical rain showers and strong east wind to impact Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast region, including South Mississippi, by early next week, regardless of 99L's development.

"Strong wind shear should keep 99L from ever becoming a major hurricane, or even a weak hurricane," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, the warm water could allow the disturbance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm."

Looks like wet times from around Sunday into early next week, thanks in part to #99L. It will be quite breezy on the coast too. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/uECS2oFCxp — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 29, 2017

"South Mississippi can expect wet weather at times from around Sunday into Tuesday of next week," Williams said. "Not a major threat for us with expected rainfall mainly less than one inch. Areas right along the coast could see higher totals. It depends on how the system develops."

"Thankfully, most computer models keep the heaviest rain with this system offshore. But, we'll have to watch the latest trends for any changes."

"Somewhat separate from 99L is the fact that there will be a strong high pressure system to our north, and plenty of low pressure well to our south near Central America. This will drive quite breezy, if not windy, conditions right along the coast around the beginning or middle of next week."

"This means that folks attending Cruising the Coast right on Highway 90 could deal with 20 to 30 mph wind around Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday."

Don't forget, you can always visit our Hurricane Center or the National Hurricane Center for the latest tropics.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.