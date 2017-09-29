Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.More >>
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.More >>
We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop. We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center. After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expect...More >>
We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop. We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center. After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expect...More >>
Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.More >>
Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.More >>
Gulfport police and fire crews are on the scene of an accident at The Peoples Bank on Pass Road, Near Courthouse Road.More >>
Gulfport police and fire crews are on the scene of an accident at The Peoples Bank on Pass Road, Near Courthouse Road.More >>
Purple ribbons are popping up all over the coast as a symbol of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, thanks to volunteers with the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence.More >>
Purple ribbons are popping up all over the coast as a symbol of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, thanks to volunteers with the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.More >>
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
A Northern Kentucky bar is holding an NFL merchandise burning party this weekend to protest the national anthem controversy.More >>
A Northern Kentucky bar is holding an NFL merchandise burning party this weekend to protest the national anthem controversy.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Norris Greenhouse Jr. has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, in November 2015 and will serve 7.5 years behind bars consecutively.More >>
Norris Greenhouse Jr. has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, in November 2015 and will serve 7.5 years behind bars consecutively.More >>