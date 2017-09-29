Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

A brand new beach is almost complete out in the Mississippi Sound. Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the island Friday and said he's thrilled to be standing on the new land.

"This is awesome. I mean it's a historic event," Hosemann said. "You have to remember the French had this, the British have had this, the Cuevas’s had it from Spain. How many countries have owned this land? And now every citizen in the state of Mississippi has their own island."

Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island.

In December 2016, the state of Mississippi acquired 492 acres of Cat Island known as the "East Beach" and "Middle Spit." The full cost of the land transfer was paid by the federal Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program and used no state funds. The beach improvements are all federally funded with Hurricane Katrina relief money.

The hope is that by restoring the barrier islands, it will also increase the Mississippi Gulf Coast's resilience to future storms.

The beach replenishment project started in June and should be complete in a few weeks.

