Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. (Photo source: WLOX) Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. (Photo source: WLOX)
CAT ISLAND, MS (WLOX) -

A brand new beach is almost complete out in the Mississippi Sound. Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was on the island Friday and said he's thrilled to be standing on the new land.

"This is awesome. I mean it's a historic event," Hosemann said. "You have to remember the French had this, the British have had this, the Cuevas’s had it from Spain. How many countries have owned this land? And now every citizen in the state of Mississippi has their own island."

Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. 

In December 2016, the state of Mississippi acquired 492 acres of Cat Island known as the "East Beach" and "Middle Spit." The full cost of the land transfer was paid by the federal Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program and used no state funds. The beach improvements are all federally funded with Hurricane Katrina relief money.

The hope is that by restoring the barrier islands, it will also increase the Mississippi Gulf Coast's resilience to future storms.  

The beach replenishment project started in June and should be complete in a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community

    Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:36:15 GMT

    Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.

    More >>

    Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.

    More >>

  • 99L near Cuba may develop in Gulf this weekend

    99L near Cuba may develop in Gulf this weekend

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:17:37 GMT
    Invest 99L is a tropical disturbance near Cuba that will affect parts of the Gulf Coast with wind and rain early next week.Invest 99L is a tropical disturbance near Cuba that will affect parts of the Gulf Coast with wind and rain early next week.

    We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop. We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center. After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expect...

    More >>

    We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop. We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center. After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expect...

    More >>

  • Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

    Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:03:38 GMT
    Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. (Photo source: WLOX)Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.

    More >>

    Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly