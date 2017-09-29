Car crashes into Peoples Bank on Pass Rd. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car crashes into Peoples Bank on Pass Rd.

By Nicole Harris, Digital Producer
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport police and fire crews are on the scene of an accident at The Peoples Bank on Pass Road, near Courthouse Road. 

Sometime Friday afternoon, a silver car crashed into the front of the bank. 

According to the Gulfport Police Department, there were minor injuries as a result of the accident. 

WLOX News Now working to learn more about the incident. If driving in the area, please use caution. 

