Car crashes into Peoples Bank on Pass Rd.

Gulfport police and fire crews are on the scene of an accident at The Peoples Bank on Pass Road, near Courthouse Road.

Sometime Friday afternoon, a silver car crashed into the front of the bank.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, there were minor injuries as a result of the accident.

WLOX News Now working to learn more about the incident. If driving in the area, please use caution.

Peoples Bank still open after crash pic.twitter.com/nBOqkhKo1x — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) September 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.