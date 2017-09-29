Purple ribbons bring domestic violence awareness to South Mississippi

Purple ribbons are being attached to police cars and motorcycles in Biloxi, Gulfport, and other communities to represent the Gulf Coast Center's strong ties to local law enforcement. (Photo source: WLOX)

Purple ribbons are popping up all over the coast as a symbol of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, thanks to volunteers with the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. (Photo source: WLOX)

Purple ribbons are popping up all over the coast as a symbol of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, thanks to volunteers with the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence.

The organization is partnering with local police departments this October in efforts to stir discussion about how domestic violence impacts the community. The purple ribbons are being attached to police cars and motorcycles in Biloxi, Gulfport, and other communities to represent the Gulf Coast Center's strong ties to local law enforcement.

Together, they aim to break the cycle of domestic violence in South Mississippi.

Domestic violence incidents are dangerous situations not only for those involved but the police officers themselves. It is the most frequent yet under-reported crime in the United States.

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence website defines domestic violence as "a crime that occurs when one person in a relationship seeks to gain and maintain control over the other by using physical, verbal, emotional, sexual, or financial abuse." This affects about one in four women and one in 12 men during their lifetime.

For non-emergency help, contact the Gulf Coast Center For Nonviolence at these numbers:

Harrison County: 228-435-1968

Jackson County: 228-762-8267

Hancock County: 228-252-1999

24/7 Crisis Hotline: 1 (800) 800-1396

The basket of purple ribbons didn't last very long. You'll see them in Biloxi and Gulfport police cars throughout October @WLOX pic.twitter.com/lf8zct37BL — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) September 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.