MS Sen. Sean Tindell appointed to state court of appeals - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MS Sen. Sean Tindell appointed to state court of appeals

Sen. Sean Tindell (Photo source: Office of Gov. Phil Bryant) Sen. Sean Tindell (Photo source: Office of Gov. Phil Bryant)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

State Sen. Sean Tindell will replace recently appointed Mississippi Supreme Court Justice David Ishee on the state court of appeals, Gov. Phil Bryant announced Friday. Tindell's appointment is effective Nov. 2

“Senator Tindell’s experience as a prosecutor and his work in private practice make him the perfect fit to serve on the Court of Appeals,” Bryant said. “I am pleased he has agreed to accept this appointment.”

Tindell has represented parts of Harrison County in the Mississippi Legislature since 2012. He previously was an assistant district attorney for Harrison, Hancock, and Stone counties from 2002 to 2007, and also served as a prosecutor for the City of Biloxi and as city attorney in Diamondhead.

“I have taken great pride as a senator in working with Governor Bryant, Lieutenant Governor Reeves, Speaker Gunn, other legislators and state leaders to enact legislation that improves the lives of all Mississippians,” Tindell said. “It is with great excitement, humility and enthusiasm that I accept Governor Bryant's appointment to the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Rest assured, I will continue to work tirelessly to see that the rights of all Mississippians are protected, our Constitution is adhered to and justice prevails.”

The 43-year-old is a graduate of Gulfport High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he graduated with a degree in business administration in 1996. He earned his masters in business administration from USM in 1998, and received a juris doctorate from the Mississippi College of School and Law in 2001.

Tindell lives in Gulfport with his wife, Claire, and their four children.  

