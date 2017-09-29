Former prison nurse sentenced for sneaking pot into facility

A former nurse at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County was sentenced to four years in prison for sneaking marijuana into the facility on April 28, 2014.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence said Sara Lana Denning, of Wiggins, was an LPN at the facility when she was caught smuggling in the drugs.

Denning, 54, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility in August. Judge Kathy Jackson handed down the sentence Thursday.

"I hope this case sends a message that smuggling contraband into prisons will not be tolerated,” said Lawrence. “My office will continue to work with MDOC to investigate and prosecute those who threaten the safety and security of law abiding prison guards and the prisoners they took an oath to protect."

In addition to prison time, Jackson ordered Denning to pay a $5,000 fine and $100 to the victim’s compensation fund.

