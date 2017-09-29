Former prison nurse sentenced for sneaking pot into facility

D’Iberville Middle School Warriors are rallying behind an Ocean Springs young girl who is battling cancer. The DMS Student Council will hold a “Flowers for Sophia” fundraiser during the school’s Cruisin’ the Coast kick-off event Friday.More >>
State Sen. Sean Tindell will replace recently appointed Mississippi Supreme Court Justice David Ishee on the state court of appeals, Gov. Phil Bryant announced Friday.More >>
Coast Electric Power Association will host its annual waste collection event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
A former nurse at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County was sentenced to four years in prison for sneaking marijuana into the facility on April 28, 2014.More >>
Fans on both sides of the issue chimed in when the news broke.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina.More >>
